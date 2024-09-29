Assam: Gauhati Medical College Hospital Observes Poshan Maah

GUWAHATI: A celebration and awareness meeting for the ongoing Poshan Month was held in the Department of Paediatrics, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, on Saturday. The meeting was inaugurated by the principal of GMCH, Dr. Achyut Baishya, and he talked about the importance of Poshan month.

Member of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), Rilanjana Talukdar Mahanta, was the chief guest who talked about different laws, schemes, and policies related to child health and welfare and also highlighted why nutrition is important. Faculties of the Department of Paediatrics talked on the various themes related to Poshan month 2024.

Assistant Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Dr. Diganta Barman, hosted the event. Head of the Department, Dr. Anupama Deka, talked on complementary feeding. Professor Dr. Gayatri Bezboruah gave a speech on the importance of anemia. Associate Professor Dr Dipangkar Hazarika talked on growth monitoring and development perspectives. Assistant Professor Dr. Md. Alim Ullah highlighted the importance of Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi and technology for better governance. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from Rimzhim Borah, Dietician Incharge, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre, Department of Paediatrics, and Pompy Barman, Counsellor, Department of Paediatrics, stated a press release.

Also Read: Guwahati: 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah observed at Narakasur AWC (sentinelassam.com)