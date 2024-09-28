Guwahati: 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah observed at Narakasur AWC

GUWAHATI: The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah was observed under the Guwahati Urban ICDS Project at Narakasur AWC, Guwahati, on September 25. To raise awareness among the community, the project's Anganwadi workers conducted a recipe competition based on ethnic nutritious food practices.

Additionally, three healthy children were awarded for keeping a consistent normal weight, practicing hygiene, and maintaining a balanced diet. The programme was inaugurated by the District Social Welfare Officer, Kamrup (M), Santosh Kutum, in the presence of CDPO, Guwahati Urban ICDS Project, Kasturi Das, and many others were present at the event. It was followed by a street play, mass sensitization on five sutras of Poshan, and a song performed by AWWs and AWHs in the tune of naam.

Like the previous year, this year too, a plethora of activities have been undertaken by the project to realise the themes - anaemia prevention, growth monitoring, effective service delivery through good governance and technology, "Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi," and supplementary nutrition.

As the objective of the Poshan Maah is to ensure community mobilization and encourage people's participation for addressing malnutrition amongst young children and women, it has been tried to be achieved through an increase in nutritional awareness and responsiveness among mothers of young children, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, family members including husbands, fathers, mothers-in-law, and community members, and health care providers (ANM, ASHA, and Anganwadi workers) about vital nutrition behaviours, stated a press release.

