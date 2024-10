Staff reporter

Guwahati: Dr. Dhrubajyoti Choudhury, Examination Controller of Gauhati University, passed away on Tuesday morning at a private city hospital. Choudhury had been undergoing treatment for several days before taking his last breath. A resident of the Ramdia area in Hajo district, Choudhury was a former chemistry professor at B. Barooah College.

