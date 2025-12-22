Assam: Gauhati University held Awareness Drive against Child Marriage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) NSS Cell organized an awareness campaign under the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Saturday on the university campus, involving students and NSS volunteers. The programme aimed to sensitize the youth against child marriage and promote child rights.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and Programme Coordinator of the NSS Cell, said child marriage was a social evil and an illegal practice that harmed girls’ education, health and overall development. He stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure a safe and supportive environment for children. Prof Baharul Ali, General Secretary of the Gauhati University Teachers’ Association, appealed to the community to actively spread awareness about the harmful effects of child marriage. Dr Sashi Prava Devi of the Department of Botany also participated, and all attendees took a pledge against child marriage, reinforcing the resolve to make society Bal Vivah Mukt.

