Assam: Awareness programme on road safety, child marriage, anaemia held in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Apiram Gogoi Higher Secondary School at Badulipar Bholaguri in Golaghat district, held an awareness programme at the school on road safety, child marriage, anaemia, and drugs. Journalist Chandan Gogoi was present as the resource person at the programme.

When he asked the students to share their views on drugs, Bimal Bhuyan, a student of Class VIII, appealed, “Let us build our own future. Instead of creating chaos by drinking alcohol, elders should allow us to study, so that we can shape our own future. Government liquor shops already exist. If the government itself does such things, what will become of our future?” During the programme, Chandan Gogoi explained the traffic rules that must be followed on the roads and urged the students to ask their parents to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. He also highlighted the harmful effects of child marriage and the legal punishments associated with it before the students. In addition, the resource person held discussions with the students on how to prevent and stay away from anaemia. Encouraging the students to take a pledge to become responsible citizens, he donated the book ‘Moi Manuh Hobo Khoju’ (I Want to Be Human) by Dr Kumud Das to the school library.

