Assam: Gauhati University Hosts NSS Orientation Camp

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) NSS Cell, in association with the Regional Directorate, NSS, North Eastern Region, organized a two-day State-Level Orientation Programme at the Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall on December 27 and 28. The programme brought together NSS programme officers and volunteers to deliberate on the role of the National Service Scheme in community development and nation building. Welcoming the guests and participants, Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and Programme Coordinator, NSS, Gauhati University, highlighted the ongoing activities and achievements of the university’s NSS units.

