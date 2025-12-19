India Post Launches ‘Gen Z Hangout Café’ at Gauhati University, First of Its Kind in Assam

Guwahati: In a unique step towards modernisation and youth engagement, the Indian Postal Department inaugurated the state’s first-ever ‘Gen Z Hangout Café’ at the Gauhati University Post Office premises. The initiative marks a new approach by India Post to connect with younger generations while blending traditional public services with contemporary ideas.

The café, described as a Gen Z Corner, has been set up within the Gauhati University campus and is designed as a comfortable and creative space for students. The project is part of the postal department’s broader effort to adapt to changing times, enhance its public interface and strengthen engagement with youth.

The café was inaugurated by Gauhati University Registrar Professor Utpal Sharma. Senior officials of the Postal Department, staff members and a large number of university students were present at the event.

Officials said the main objective of the Gen Z Hangout Café is to provide students with a peaceful space where they can sit, interact and discuss academic and social issues. The café is expected to become a common meeting point for students on the campus. Authorities also informed that free Wi-Fi facilities will be introduced at the café in the coming days. As part of the launch, free tea is currently being offered to students at the café.

The inauguration programme also featured cultural performances by university students. Ankita Das presented a Sattriya dance, while Kriti Kashyap performed a song by popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, drawing warm applause from the audience. Deepshikha Bhuyan performed a dance, and Jonak Phukan recited a poem focused on the theme of life struggles, adding a cultural touch to the event.

Postal officials described the Gen Z Hangout Café as a non-traditional yet meaningful initiative that acts as a bridge between heritage and technology. They said the café reflects an effort to combine the timeless values of communication upheld by India Post with the creativity, ideas and aspirations of the younger generation.

Apart from serving as a social and discussion space, students visiting the café will also have easier access to various postal services. Officials believe the initiative will help familiarise young people with postal services in a modern and engaging environment.

The Indian Postal Department, which has long been regarded as the backbone of communication in the country, has continued to evolve to meet the expectations of every generation. The launch of the Gen Z Hangout Café is being seen as another step in that direction.

Notably, the walls around the café have been artistically painted by university students, making the space more attractive and vibrant. Designed especially for young people, the café aims to encourage creativity, dialogue and fresh thinking, while offering a welcoming environment on campus.