Assam: Gauhati University hosts Sensitization Workshop

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University held a sensitization workshop on mental well-being, personality development and problem-solving for students of the five-year Integrated Masters Programme who opted for NSS. The programme followed the introduction of Value Added Club-based courses and other soft skills and career-oriented sessions. Director of Students’ Welfare Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati inaugurated the workshop and emphasized the importance of mental health, personality development and problem-solving skills for students. Psychologist Alokita Baruah of Nirvana Wellness Centre attended as the resource person and highlighted methods to improve mental well-being, key factors of personality development and essential problem-solving skills. GU NSS volunteer Goutom Deka coordinated the event.

