Gauhati University marks Constitution Day with Inter-College Quiz

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University celebrated Constitution Day on Wednesday by organizing an inter-college quiz competition through its Campus NSS Unit in collaboration with the GU NSS Cell. The programme began with the reading of the Preamble led by Programme Officer Dr Rituparna Borah, who highlighted the significance of the day in understanding India’s democratic values. Twenty-nine teams from institutions including Cotton University, Royal Global University, Handique Girls’ College, Pragjyotish College, Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati Commerce College, Pandu College, LCB College, Gauhati University Law College, and GU participated in the event. Quiz Master Deraj Uddin Ahmed conducted the competition.

GU Law College Principal Dr Dipankar Das attended the prize distribution ceremony and stressed the importance of constitutional values in nation-building. Programme Coordinator Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati congratulated the winners and appreciated the contributions of all participants and volunteers.

Also read: Guwahati: BJP, Assam observes Constitution Day in City