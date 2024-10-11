Gauhati University NSS Celebrates World Mental Health Day in City

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University NSS (National Service Scheme) Cell observed the World Mental Health Day on October 10 through a webinar aimed at promoting mental health awareness.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare of Gauhati University, emphasized the critical need for mental health awareness in various institutions and appealed to all the youths to have a strong mind to face the challenges in life. Attending as chief guest, Jangjilong, Regional Director, NSS, NER, Guwahati, highlighted the importance of mental health in today’s society.

Keynote speaker of the programme Dr. Nimi Borgohain, chief clinical psychologist, addressed this year’s theme, “Mental Health at Work,” likening the field of mental health to an ocean, emphasizing its vastness and complexity. Drawing from her personal experiences, she discussed various causes of mental health issues and offered practical solutions such as yoga, meditation, and mindfulness activities that engage the five senses. She advocated for social work as a means to maintain mental well-being and stressed the importance of nurturing supportive relationships. Furthermore, she underscored the direct link between physical health and mental health, encouraging individuals to seek help from psychologists or counsellors when needed.

The webinar attracted students, NSS volunteers, teachers, and programme officers from various colleges across Assam, as well as saw participation from Banaras Hindu University. The session was coordinated by NSS volunteer Arundhati Hazarika and concluded with a vote of thanks from NSS volunteer Himakshi Chaudhary, stated a press release.

