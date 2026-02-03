Assam: Gauhati University Launches GUenARK 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) launches a two-day programme, GUenARK 2026, through its Innovation, Incubation and Startup Cell to strengthen local enterprises and integrate them into the startup ecosystem. Vice-Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta highlights the role of capacity building and innovation in achieving Viksit Bharat 2047, while Chief Guest Dr Jeevan Basavaraj, IAS, Secretary, Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startups, Government of Assam, and underscores the importance of policy support and technology in nurturing entrepreneurship. The programme features panel discussions, an Ideathon, Hackathon and Startup Showcase, and draws over 1,500 participants, including students, innovators and startup founders from across Assam and the North-East. The event reaffirms the university’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurial growth in the region.

