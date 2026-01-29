Gauhati University Hosts First Kaliram Medhi Memorial Lecture

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) on Wednesday organized the first annual Kaliram Medhi Memorial Lecture at the Phanidhar Datta Auditorium to honour eminent scholar Pandit Kaliram Medhi, a pioneer of Assamese linguistics. The programme was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, who paid tribute to Medhi’s lasting contributions to the scientific study of the Assamese language. The keynote address was delivered by noted academic and retired professor Jyotiprakash Tamuli, who reflected on Medhi’s legacy and the broader role of language as a reflection of culture and social consciousness. Organized by the Department of Assamese, the event was attended by Dr Shyam Bhadra Medhi as a distinguished guest. On the occasion, Jasmin Choudhury, the 2025 M.A. Assamese topper of Gauhati University, received the Kaliram Medhi Memorial Award. Faculty members, research scholars and students were also present.

