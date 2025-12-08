Assam: Gauhati University observes Armed Forces Flag Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day on Sunday to honour the country’s uniformed personnel, ex-servicemen, war casualties, widows, and their families. The programme featured speeches highlighting the significance of the day in supporting the welfare of serving personnel and fostering national gratitude and unity.

Prof. Utpal Sarma, Registrar, and Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, Director, Students’ Welfare, emphasized the role of the day in recognizing sacrifices and promoting solidarity. Gunjan Deka, President of PGSU, urged voluntary contributions for the welfare of armed forces personnel, while Dr Chandan Kr Goswami addressed the gathering. The event concluded with a one-minute silence for martyrs and generous donations from the GU community.

