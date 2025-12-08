Guwahati: Armed Forces Flag Day Celebrated at Lok Bhavan

GUWAHATI: Assam observed Armed Forces Flag Day at Lok Bhavan on Sunday under the leadership of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The Governor paid homage to martyrs and honoured serving personnel, veterans, disabled soldiers and Veer Naris at a special ceremony. Governor Acharya expressed gratitude to the armed forces and said the day reminded citizens of their duty to recognize the sacrifices of soldiers. He highlighted their role in guarding borders and leading relief efforts. He reaffirmed Assam’s commitment to veteran welfare, noting that the state had nearly 42,000 ex-servicemen and over 10,000 Veer Naris supported by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare.

During the event, the Governor released a wall and table calendar on welfare activities and felicitated five Veteran Achievers. He launched the initiative ‘Sainik Tujhe Salaam’ to honour veterans aged 90 and above, as well as Veer Naris and Veer Mothers, at their homes each year.

The Governor acknowledged Assam’s commendation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for its welfare efforts and spoke about the Lok Bhavan initiative to inspire youth through stories of soldiers. He urged citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Later, he visited the residence of Hony Capt Jatindra Chandra Roy in Guwahati and felicitated him for his service, stated a press release.

