APSC Prelims Paper to be Set in English and Assamese, Announces CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (September 29) announced a major reform in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, aimed at creating a level playing field for all civil service aspirants.

From now on, the question paper for the Preliminary stage of the APSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) will be set in both English and Assamese.

“This step will help students primarily educated in Assamese and remove any unfair advantages. Our government is committed to ensuring equal opportunity for all aspirants,” Sarma said.

The decision has been welcomed as a landmark measure to make Assam’s most prestigious exam more inclusive.