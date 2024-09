Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The general election for the Gauhati University Postgraduate Students’ Union for the year 2024-25 was held on Thursday.

The campus buzzed with fervour as students engaged in spirited discussions about the candidates and their platforms. In total, the candidates are competing for 15 posts. The vote counting will take place on September 27.

