Assam: Gauhati University Postgraduate Students’ Union Election on September 26

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The general election for the Gauhati University Postgraduate Students' Union for the year 2024-25 will be held on September 26.

According to the final list of candidates announced by the election authority, the number of candidates contesting for various posts is: three for the post of president, two for the post of vice president, two for the post of general secretary, two for the post of assistant general secretary, two for the post of literary secretary, three for the post of music secretary, two for the post of cultural secretary, three for the post of debate and symposium, two for the post of major sports secretary, two for the post of minor sports secretary, two for the post of sports secretary, three for the post of boys' common room secretary, two for the post of girls' common room secretary, two for the post of gym secretary, and three for the post of social service secretary.

As per election rules, campaign will conclude at 6 p.m. on September 24. An open debate will be held on September 24, and vote counting will take place on September 27.

