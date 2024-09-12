Workshop 'Kala Dharohar' organized at Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A workshop and performance, Kala Dharohar, on Meera Bhajans, was organized by Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA), New Delhi, in association with the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University, on September 9 and 10. It is an initiative of SNA to support the National Education Policy by organizing a series of performing arts lectures, workshops, and performances in various schools and universities of our country by eminent artists, gurus, and scholars on the occasion of the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Meera Bai.

The Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, thanked Sangeet Natak Akademi and congratulated all the participants for their active participation. Associate Professor, Dr. Seema Bharadwaj, Bhatkhande Sanskriti University, Lucknow, accompanied by accompanist artist Usha Singh, acted as a resource person and performed various Meera Bhajans to train the participants. About 100 students from Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges attended the two-day long workshop.

