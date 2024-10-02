Assam: Gauhati University Shuts Down Two Boys’ Hostels

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University authorities have temporarily closed RCC1 and RCC2 Boys’ Hostels with immediate effect following group clashes between students that resulted in severe physical injuries. The university authorities reported involvement of outsiders and miscreants in the clashes, prompting concerns over law and order. This decision was made with the approval of the Vice Chancellor. Several students and security personnel were seriously injured, with some requiring ICU admission.

To ensure students’ academic activities continue uninterrupted, the university has arranged alternative hostel accommodations within the campus. Students of RCC1 and RCC2 hostels have been instructed to shift to new accommodations within 48 hours (by 4 pm on October 2). Transportation facilities have been arranged to facilitate a smooth transition. The university reassures its commitment to student safety, with assistance from district administration and city police to prevent further unrest. The university is taking proactive measures to maintain peace and security on campus.

