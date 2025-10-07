Assam: Gaurav Gogoi accuses CM of politicizing Zubeen Garg’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, in a sharp statement posted on his X handle, accused Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP IT cell of politicizing the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi wrote that recent remarks made by the Chief Minister and BJP representatives regarding the artiste have clearly shown that “politics has now begun.” He alleged that “there is no decency left in their statements” and criticized the Chief Minister for questioning the departed soul instead of ensuring a fair probe.

“The Chief Minister seems to have no other option left. He has forgotten that people are still in deep shock. His fear of losing power has driven him to abandon humanity,” Gogoi said.

The Congress leader further demanded that all facts related to Zubeen Garg’s death be made public. “People also deserve to know how the North East Festival continued in Singapore even after Zubeen Garg’s death,” he added. Gogoi warned the Chief Minister to “stop making diversionary statements” or risk losing his “beloved chair before 2026.”

Also Read: BJP alleges conspiracy by opposition to derail Zubeen Garg case