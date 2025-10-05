BJP alleges conspiracy by opposition to derail Zubeen Garg case investigation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh BJP has accused opposition parties and certain individuals of attempting to derail the ongoing investigation into the death of artiste Zubeen Garg by spreading misinformation and inciting unrest.

In a statement issued from the party’s State Headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Brojen Mahanta alleged that individuals linked to the Congress and Leftist ideologies are circulating distorted photos and false information on social media to mislead the public and destabilize Assam. He further claimed that on the pretext of seeking the “Justice for Zubeen Garg” movement, anti-BJP forces are holding secret meetings with the aim of “capturing Dispur.”

Mahanta revealed that one of the accused in the case has filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the investigation outside Assam. He pointed out that Congress, AJP, Raijor Dal, and Left parties are also demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI — a move that, according to the BJP, aligns with the interests of the accused. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed serious concern over these attempts to move the investigation beyond the State’s jurisdiction, stating that such efforts undermine the credibility of the Assam Police.

The BJP has welcomed the State Government’s decision to form a one-man Judicial Commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court to probe the matter. The party urged individuals sharing materials on social media related to Zubeen Garg’s death to submit their information on affidavit before the Commission, describing it as their “civic and moral duty.”

Mahanta stated that the BJP Government remains unwavering in its commitment to securing justice for Zubeen Garg and will not bow to political pressure. He warned that vested interests are exploiting the tragedy to create instability and avenge eviction-related grievances, adding that the Government will take strict action against such attempts.

“The BJP and the State Government stand firm in defending justice for Zubeen Garg, as well as protecting the identity, soil, and foundation of the Assamese nation,” Mahanta concluded.

