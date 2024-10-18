Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Appointed as New Congress Coordinator for Jharkhand

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party Lok Sabha and Jorhat MP, Gaurav Gogoi, has been appointed as one of the AICC (All India Congress Committee) senior coordinators for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

He will be accompanied by BK Hariprasad and Mohan Markam to ensure the party’s success in the polls. AICC General Secretary, KC Venugopal informed the appointment of the senior coordinators for Jharkhand through a press release.

