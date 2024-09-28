MP Gaurav Gogoi Urges CM to Prioritize Environmental Sustainability in Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover Project

GUWAHATI: Drawing attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the felling of trees for the construction of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover, MP Gaurav Gogoi said that it is imperative on the part of the government to engage in deeper consultation with civil society organizations, environmental experts, and local communities so as to prioritize sustainable development. The MP lays emphasis on the fact that infrastructure projects do not come at the expense of natural resources and environmental balance.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the MP said, "The proposed construction of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati FCI Flyover has raised significant concerns about large-scale tree felling. Civil society groups have expressed their worries about the increasing rate of deforestation, which is contributing to higher levels of air pollution, flooding due to unplanned development, and a decline in the state's green cover. An environmental impact assessment is necessary to understand the role of unplanned construction on air pollution and its effects on the health of children and the elderly. Before proceeding with this project, I believe, it is crucial for the government to engage in deeper consultations with civil society organizations, environmental experts, and local communities. Sustainable development must be prioritized to ensure that infrastructure projects do not come at the expense of our natural resources and environmental balance."

He further said. "I hope that these concerns are taken into consideration, and that the state government will act in a manner that balances development with environmental sustainability and the well-being of our citizens."

