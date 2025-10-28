Assam: Gaurav Gogoi demands to make Zubeen’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ tax-free

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma urging the state government to grant a full tax exemption to “Roi Roi Binale”, the final film of the cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

In his letter on Monday, Gogoi described the film as “the final cinematic work of Zubeen Garg,” noting that the singer-actor’s untimely passing last month had left the people of Assam with a “profound sense of loss.”

Highlighting Zubeen Garg’s vast contributions to Assamese culture, Gogoi wrote, “His legacy goes far beyond music and cinema. Through his work, he championed the Assamese language, inspired generations of artistes, and consistently promoted the identity of our state on national platforms.”

The Congress leader also pointed out that “Roi Roi Binale”, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and set to release on October 31, has already witnessed “exceptional public response” with strong advance ticket sales. “This strong reception shows the collective desire of the people to celebrate his legacy on the big screen,” he said.

Urging the state to declare the film tax-free, Gogoi added, “Such a step would honour Zubeen’s lifelong commitment to elevating Assam’s cultural heritage and ensure that this artistic contribution is accessible to audiences in every corner of the state.”

He expressed confidence that the Assam government would consider the proposal “with the seriousness it deserves.”

Meanwhile, the APCC President has also requested the presidents of all district, block and Mandal Congress Committees to appeal to the people in their respective areas to pay tribute to Zubeen Da by watching his last film, “Roi Roi Binale.”

