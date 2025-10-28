Roi Roi Binale: Cinema Hall owners’ association denies ticket hike allegations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Cinema Hall Owners’ Association (ACHOA) has firmly rejected allegations of increasing ticket prices for Zubeen Garg’s latest Assamese film “Roi Roi Binale”, calling the rumours “baseless and misleading.” Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, the association clarified that ticket rates remain unchanged and that only the number of shows has been revised to meet audience demand.

“We are not trying to do business using Zubeen’s name,” an ACHOA spokesperson stated. “We have not increased ticket prices. Those who claim otherwise should verify the facts. Anyone arbitrarily inflating rates is acting independently, and people are free to boycott them if they wish — but we are not responsible.”

Taking a strong stance against the growing influence of Hindi cinema in Assam, the association declared that no Hindi films will be screened as long as Roi Roi Binale continues its theatrical run.

Highlighting long-standing challenges faced by the Assamese film industry, ACHOA members said: “A lack of proper understanding among local producers has led to a major imbalance in revenue sharing between Hindi and Assamese films. For years, non-Assamese lobbies have dominated the cinema business in Assam, which has weakened our regional industry.” Expressing confidence in the success of “Roi Roi Binale”, the association described the film as a “movement rather than just a movie.” “While audiences watched Zubeen’s earlier films twice, this one will be watched four times. It will create history — no record can break it,” they added.

The association also clarified that their intention is not to disrupt business, but to protect Assamese cinema from losing relevance in its own state. “Our stand is clear — we want to ensure Assamese films get the space and respect they deserve,” an official said. Further consultations between the ACHOA, producers, and distributors are expected soon to discuss ways to strengthen the Assamese film industry and ensure fair profit sharing in the future.

