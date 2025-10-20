Assam: Gaurav Gogoi demands transparency in probe on Zubeen case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Member of Parliament (MP) Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday paid heartfelt tribute to the singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Lakhidhar Bora Field, Dighalipukhuri, recalling his enduring impact on Assamese society and calling for truth and justice surrounding his untimely demise.

"This is not a time to celebrate. Our beloved artiste left us far too early. The people are lost in grief and are still seeking the truth about what happened," Gogoi said. "Even one month after his passing, his influence continues to resonate. Zubeen led society fearlessly, guided by love for Assam. If he were still among us, he would have taught us many things. We must continue to demand justice and truth, not politics."

Though Zubeen Garg largely remained outside politics, Gogoi described him as "one of the most powerful and influential leaders of Assamese society." He added, "His voice spoke the truth - direct, pure, and deeply rooted in responsibility towards the people and his ethno-nationalist ideals. He loved nature, and his art carried the dreams of a better Assam, inspired by legends like Dr. Bhupen Hazarika."

The APCC chief also expressed concern over the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Garg's death, urging full transparency. "All details related to the accused must be made public immediately. There should be no hidden tactics to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma," Gogoi asserted.

