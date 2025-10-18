Top Headlines

I Have a Lot to Tell Him: Garima Saikia Garg Speaks to Zubeen in Silence at Sonapur

The late singer Zubeen Garg's wife visits the site every Friday, saying she still feels his presence and draws strength from his spirit.
Photo of late music icon Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg while addressing the media
Photo of late music icon Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg while addressing the media
Published on

Guwahati : In a deeply emotional moment, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, visited Sonapur on Friday, where people continue to gather to remember the beloved Assamese icon. Holding back tears, Garima said softly, “Since the incident happened on Friday, I come here on Friday. I have a lot to talk to him. He will listen to me.”

Her words, filled with sorrow and longing, reflected the depth of her bond with Zubeen, whose sudden death has left Assam heartbroken. Overcome with emotion, Garima shared that she still feels Zubeen’s presence in every breath. “He is my everything,” she said softly. “He is the only one who gives me strength. I speak to him, and somehow, I feel he listens.” Garima expressed anger and pain over the loss, describing Zubeen as a man who “has seen very much Assam”  , a phrase that captures how deeply he was connected to the land, its people, and its culture.

Also Read : https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/thousands-of-fans-sing-mayabini-ratir-bukut-in-heartfelt-tribute-to-zubeen-garg

Sonapur
Zubeen Garg
Garima Saikia Garg
Assamese Icon

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com