Assam: Gaurav Gogoi seeks PM’s intervention as TU unrest intensifies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a series of alarming complaints surfaced regarding alleged administrative collapse and financial mismanagement at Tezpur University. Gogoi sought the Prime Minister’s intervention, stating that the situation had escalated into an “institutional crisis” that required urgent attention from the highest level.

In his letter, Gogoi highlighted growing dissatisfaction among students, faculty and staff over alleged misconduct and mismanagement under the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh. Tensions reportedly deepened after the Vice Chancellor’s alleged insensitive remarks following the demise of Assam’s cultural icon, the Zubeen Garg, and the University’s failure to observe the state mourning period. The matter sparked unrest on campus and led to a magisterial inquiry by the Sonitpur district administration.

Further concerns were raised by the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association, which pointed to administrative negligence and frequent absence of the Vice Chancellor from campus without delegating authority. According to their representation, this resulted in delays, stalled decision-making and widespread administrative paralysis.

The university’s academic performance has also suffered, with a notable decline in its NIRF ranking. Gogoi attributed this to faculty shortages, stalled recruitment and inadequate support for research. His letter additionally cited financial and procurement irregularities such as excessive travel expenditure, unauthorized use of university property, purchases made without due tendering and the hiring of non-transparent agencies.

He also alleged violations of the Tezpur University Act and Statutes in recent appointments and service extensions—including that of the Finance Officer—and flagged concerns over the creation of ad hoc contractual positions without due approval. Issues relating to construction quality in new hostels and academic blocks were also mentioned, with reports of early structural damage raising questions about supervision and quality control.

Describing Tezpur University as a long-standing centre of academic excellence in the Northeast, Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to intervene to restore integrity and safeguard the university’s standards. “Immediate measures are necessary to address the challenges confronting the University,” he stated.

The allegations have triggered wide debate, with stakeholders now awaiting the Centre’s response to the concerns raised.

