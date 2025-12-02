MP Ajit Bhuyan Raises Alarm Over Deepening Crisis at Tezpur University in Parliament

New Delhi: MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan raised a strong and urgent appeal for intervention in Parliament as the situation of turmoil at Tezpur University, which he claimed has now reached a serious level. He spoke of months-long student protests, paralysis in administration, and allegations of corruption. The MP adds that he is deeply concerned about what he described as the unparalleled collapse of academic governance at the central university.

In his submission, Kumar said the situation had reached a point where “the highest temple of learning cannot be allowed to suffer for the actions or inaction of one individual." He criticised the Vice Chancellor's prolonged absence from campus. It has now stretched close to two months. He asserts it as an evasion of responsibility at a time when the university is engulfed in unrest.