MP Ajit Bhuyan Raises Alarm Over Deepening Crisis at Tezpur University in Parliament

New Delhi: MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan raised a strong and urgent appeal for intervention in Parliament as the situation of turmoil at Tezpur University, which he claimed has now reached a serious level. He spoke of months-long student protests, paralysis in administration, and allegations of corruption. The MP adds that he is deeply concerned about what he described as the unparalleled collapse of academic governance at the central university.
In his submission, Kumar said the situation had reached a point where “the highest temple of learning cannot be allowed to suffer for the actions or inaction of one individual." He criticised the Vice Chancellor's prolonged absence from campus. It has now stretched close to two months. He asserts it as an evasion of responsibility at a time when the university is engulfed in unrest.
Tezpur University, which was set up in 1994 by an Act of Parliament and is generally viewed as a product of the Assam Accord. The University has been at the centre of continuing dharnas and demonstrations. Backed by faculty and staff, students accused the administration of “irregularities, financial misconduct, and arbitrary functioning carried out with tacit approval from the highest office.”
Ajit Kumar said that even though the impasse has been escalating, no sincere effort has been made for a resolution. "The need of the hour is to restore normalcy, rebuild trust, and revive the academic atmosphere," he said.
The MP asked the Union Education Minister to take immediate action, underlining that the government should show the utmost care in appointing Vice Chancellors. He warned against any "extraneous considerations" in such appointments and insisted that transparency and integrity must guide academic leadership.
Subsequently, Ajit Kumar concluded his appeal by seeking urgent central intervention to save the institution's reputation and to ensure that students do not continue to bear the brunt of an avoidable administrative crisis.