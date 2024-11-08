Assam: Gaushala Gears up for Gopashtami Mela in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Shree Gauhati Gaushala at Athgoan is all decked out in festive hues as preparations are afoot for the grand celebration of the annual Gopashtami Mela to be held from November 8 to November 10.

The organisers, led by President of Shree Gauhati Gaushala Jai Prakash Goenka and Chairman of Law and Order Committee Pramod Harlalka (Lala), are engaged in hectic activities to make this year’s event an unforgettable experience for the visitors. The mela draws lakhs of devotees, including a large number of women and children, and is a unique blend of devotion and cultural festivities. Apart from religious rituals and devotional programmes, an entertainment zone for children and stalls selling a variety of items, from culinary delicacies to toys, are among the key attractions of the mela. At the heart of this festival lies Gopashtami, a day when cows and calves are decorated and worshipped.

Gautam Sharma, secretary in charge, said, “Gopashtami is celebrated on the eighth day after Deepawali. On this day, since time immemorial, community members worship cows and offer them fodder and jaggery (gur) as a mark of their obeisance to Gau Mata.” In the evening hours, the entire gaushala will be lit up with colourful lights, adding to the festive atmosphere, said Publicity Secretary Bikash Gupta.

