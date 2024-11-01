Cachar District Magistrate Imposes Ban on High-Decibel Firecrackers for Safe Deepawali Celebrations

SILCHAR: In a decisive move to ensure a peaceful and safe Deepawali celebration, Cachar District Magistrate, Mridul Yadav has imposed a strict ban on the use, sale, and manufacture of high-decibel firecrackers throughout Cachar district. This order, effective immediately, aims to curb noise pollution and safeguard public health, with Deepawali festivities taking place on October 31 and November 1.

The District Magistrate’s directive prohibits firecrackers producing noise levels above 125 dB (AI) or 145 dB(C) at a four-meter distance, aligning with Supreme Court guidelines and the Environmental Protection Rules, 1986. Fireworks are strictly allowed between 6:00pm and 10:00 pm, with usage prohibited outside this time frame to minimize disturbances during the festival.

In addition, firecracker use is strictly forbidden within 100 meters of sensitive locations, including hospitals, educational institutions, religious sites, courts, fuel pumps, military installations, electrical transformers, and warehouses. This measure is designed to protect public spaces where noise and fire hazards are most concerning.

The District Magistrate also implemented rigorous guidelines for firecracker sales and storage. Only licensed vendors are authorized to sell firecrackers, limited to designated safe locations. Roadside stalls are strictly prohibited in both urban and rural zones. Wholesale license holders are barred from retail activities without prior permission and must maintain thorough records of all temporary license holders buying firecrackers. Firecracker storage must comply with safety standards, including the use of secure, non-flammable sheds, and eliminating fire hazards such as open flames and unsafe wiring.

DM Yadav emphasized that these regulations aim to foster a peaceful and enjoyable Deepawali. The order will remain effective until further notice, with violators facing penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanghita (BNSS), 2023. Citizens and vendors have been urged to cooperate fully to ensure a safe, joyful, and noise-free celebration in Cachar, stated a press release.

