Assam: Geetanagar College nominated for World Records Achiever Award 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A prestigious institution in Guwahati, Geetanagar College, formerly known as Kanya Mahavidyalaya, has been nominated for the World Records Achiever Award 2024. Established over four decades ago, Geetanagar College has distinguished itself through a steadfast commitment to empowering women through education.

From its early days, Geetanagar College embraced the challenge of promoting gender equality and education for women in a region where such efforts were pioneering. The institution has introduced various academic and vocational programmes designed specifically to support and uplift female students, fostering an environment that encourages academic excellence and personal growth.

Notable achievements include scholarships for underprivileged female students, workshops on women's empowerment, and partnerships with local organizations to provide holistic support. Principal Dr. Satyajit Kalita expressed pride in the nomination, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. Our mission has always been to empower women through education, and this nomination is a significant acknowledgement of our efforts."

