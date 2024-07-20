Assam's Directorate of Tribal Affairs Announces Deadlines for 2024-25 Pre-Metric and Post-Metric Scholarships

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Tribal Affairs, Assam, has announced the last dates for pre-metric and post-metric scholarships for Scheduled Tribe students for the academic session 2024-25.

Students of government schools, government-aided schools, government recognized schools, higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities, including medical and technical institutions with valid U-DISE/AISHE/NCVT codes, are eligible for this scholarship. The annual family incomes of the students should not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh.

The last dates for the online submission of the applications on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at www.scholarships.gov.in are August 31, 2024, for pre-metric (class IX and X) and October 31, 2024, for post-metric scholarships. The applicants should upload the ST certificates issued by their DCs in the respective districts. In the event that the names and surnames of the applicants differ in their caste certificates, the students should submit affidavits duly notarized justifying the differences.

