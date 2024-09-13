Assam: Two land grabbers killed and several cops injured in Sonapur

Encroacher-police clash in Sonapur

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two encroachers died and several police personnel sustained injuries in a clash between the police and encroachers at Kachutoli in Sonapur today. The situation in the area is tense now.

People belonging to a particular community, mostly women, encroached upon around 200 bighas of land at Kachutoli, under the tribal belt. The encroachment in the area began in 2007/2008. A few days back, activists of a tribal sangha noticed that newly constructed huts were dotting in the area. The tribal sangha then moved the circle officer and requested him to evict the encroachers.

The eviction drive in the area began four days ago following an instruction from Dispur. The eviction drive was by and large peaceful till Wednesday. However, when the police and officials from the district administration went to the spot today, a group of evicted people equipped with lathis, mechets, and stones attacked the police all of a sudden. Though the police resorted to fire in the air to bring the situation under control, the encroachers chased the police away by pelting stones and injured many of them.

When the police went to the spot again with more forces, the encroachers attacked them again. And that led the police to fire at them and injured many of the encroachers. Two of the injured, Haidar Ali and Jowahid Ali, were admitted to the Sonapur District Hospital. They breathed their last in the hospital.

DCP Mrinal Deka, circle officer Nitul Khatoniar, Havildar Dwipen Gogoi, Nanabjyoti Chutia, Amarjyoti Baruah, and many other police personnel were injured in the clash. The encroachers even damaged the vehicle of the police badly.

Movement of trains between upper Assam and lower Assam was affected as the encroachers were sitting on the railway track in Sonapur.

Later, Assam DGP GP Singh issued a statement regarding the matter on social media. “Revenue authorities of Kamrup Metro have been carrying out eviction proceedings from the government land in the notified tribal belt of Sonapur Revenue Circle of Kamrup Metro since Sept 9th 2024 following laid down processes. During this process, 248 Bighas of Government land has been cleared of encroachment removing 237 illegally constructed structures in the tribal belt built by people not authorised to build such structures. “

“Today, Sept 12th, the government officials including on-duty police were attacked by sharp weapons and stones were pelted at them obstructing them in Government duty and causing grievous injuries with deadly intent. In this, 22 Government officials (per records available till now) have received injuries, including grievous injuries,” added the statement.

“In wake of such targeted attack by miscreants, police also resorted to authorised use of force following due process. In this, 13 persons were injured of whom two have been declared dead at the hospital. Guwahati Police has been directed to identify all the miscreants involved in the attack on government officials and take lawful action. Conspiracy behind attack on government officials that has taken place on fourth day of the eviction also would be investigated and all those involved, including instigators and conspirators brought to book. Due statutory processes are being followed regarding use of force by police. Proper treatment is being provided to the Government officials and others injured today, “ he further added.

