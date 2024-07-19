Assam girl Manalika Borgohain gets Julia Black Prize from London School of Economics

GUWAHATI: Manalika Borgohain received her post-graduation degree in public policy from the prestigious London School of Economics on July 17, 2024. She also won the Julia Black prize from the university for the best-performing student in her subject for 2023–24.

She is an Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer from the 2018 batch and is currently posted in Bhubaneswar as Deputy Accountant General in the AG office. She and her husband, Sushant Ranjan, also an IAAS officer, had gone to the London School of Economics last year on study leave to pursue a postgraduate degree in public policy.

Manalika Borgohain is the eldest daughter of Anindya Borgohain and Shobhini Borgohain of Guwahati and the granddaughter of eminent journalists and authors Homen Borgohain and Nirupama Bargohain.

