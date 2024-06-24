Assam Girl Rodali Barua Shines In Asian Taekwondo Championships, Clinches Bronze

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam girl Rodali Barua has clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 73 kg category at the Asian Taekwondo Championships.
Her achievements have brought laurels to the nation and has also ended a decade-long medal drought for India.
Barua's stellar display at this tournament has earned praises for her and has also given her the recognition she deserves.
Her inspiring performance has set an example and has raised the bar for budding athletes. It has also significantly lifted the morale of the Indian Taekwondo community.
Assam's Rodali Barua had to overcome stiff hurdles along the way to secure her spot on the podium. She got the better of Uzbekistan’s Iroda Mirtadjieva in the quarter-finals by showcasing her tactical prowess and physical endurance.
Thereafter, she battled it out against top-seeded Xu Lei of China in the semis where despite a challenging bout, Barua’s skill and determination earned her the bronze medal.
Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) to shower praise on Rodali Barua and congratulate her on this tremendous achievement.
“Proud moment for 1.4 billion Indians as Assam’s daughter Rodali Barua ends the nation’s 10-year medal drought at Asian Taekwondo Championships by clinching bronze in Women’s 73 kg category,” his post read.
By doing so, Barua has also unlocked a new milestone as she becomes the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the Kyorugi discipline at the Asian Taekwondo Championships.
It is to be noted that she came into this tournament riding on the back of consistent success in various competitions. She had previously made her mark and had established herself as a formidable competitor as she bagged gold medals at the India Open, the President’s Cup Asia, and the El Hassan Open.
Her continuous rise in this sport is a testament to her hard work and extraordinary skillsets.
