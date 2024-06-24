Assam Girl Rodali Barua Shines In Asian Taekwondo Championships, Clinches Bronze

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam girl Rodali Barua has clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 73 kg category at the Asian Taekwondo Championships.

Her achievements have brought laurels to the nation and has also ended a decade-long medal drought for India.

Barua's stellar display at this tournament has earned praises for her and has also given her the recognition she deserves.

Her inspiring performance has set an example and has raised the bar for budding athletes. It has also significantly lifted the morale of the Indian Taekwondo community.