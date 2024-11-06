Assam: GMC Fined Rs 50,000 for Lapsed Trade License in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has cracked down on non-compliance, imposing a penalty of Rs 50,000 on a sweets and confectionery enterprise in Ganeshguri for failing to update its trade license.

The GMC’s action serves as a warning to all business owners in the city to maintain and properly display valid trade licenses to avoid similar penalties. The corporation has urged business owners to ensure their trade licenses are up-to-date and prominently displayed at their establishments.

