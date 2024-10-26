Guwahati: Fines Imposed on Traders and Commercial Establishments for Violating GMC Regulations

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken strict action against traders and commercial establishments that have violated municipal rules. Fines were imposed on several entities across Guwahati on Friday for failing to properly display trade licenses, dumping construction materials on roads, and littering.

The violations included non-display of trade licenses, dumping construction materials on roads, and reckless disposal of waste. These actions have led to obstruction, safety hazards, and unsanitary conditions.

In today’s crackdown, penalties ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 were imposed on violators. Specifically, individuals caught littering on roads were fined Rs 1000, while those failing to display trade licenses in visible places were penalized Rs 1500. Entities dumping building materials on roads were fined Rs 2000, and in severe cases, those responsible for destruction of roads by building materials faced penalties of Rs 10,000. The GMC has urged all business owners to comply with municipal rules and regulations to avoid penalties.

Also Read: State Government Introduces Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID for Student Enrollment

Also Watch: