Assam: GMC Raids Unhygienic Guwahati Hotels in Paltan Bazar

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials conducted surprise raids on multiple hotels in Paltan Bazar on late Thursday night. The enforcement team, led by GMC, swooped in at 12:30 am, responding to serious allegations of unhygienic food practices.

The raids uncovered shocking conditions, including food prepared and stored in filthy environments, posing significant public health risks. Inspectors found week-old meat improperly stored in freezers, infested with pests, and an overall unhygienic environment. Expired ingredients were also discovered. The GMC immediately sealed the hotels for serving unsafe food, taking swift action to protect public health.

Also read: Guwahati: GMC conducts exposure visits for DoHUA Financial Management Officers