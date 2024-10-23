Guwahati: GMC Conducts Exposure Visits for DoHUA Financial Management Officers

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted two exposure visits for newly-recruited Financial Management Officers (FMOs) of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) on Tuesday.

An exposure visit was made to the Material Recovery Facility at Adabari, where the officers were made aware of the functioning of the MRF plant and its role in creating sustainable solutions for Guwahati’s waste management system. The FMOs were accompanied by senior officials of GMC on the visit. Additionally, GMC also organized an exposure visit for the same officers to its Solid Waste Management Plant at Belortol. Accompanied by senior GMC officials, the officers were made aware of the various aspects of the SWM plant’s working and its pivotal role in managing the tonnes of urban waste generated everyday.

