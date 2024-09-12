Assam: GMC to construct traffic islands at Ganeshguri, faces challenges in Paltan Bazar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has approved a plan to redesign the Ganeshguri junction, including the construction of permanent traffic islands to enhance pedestrians’ safety. However, a similar plan for Paltan Bazar is facing challenges due to the upcoming footbridge near Paltan Bazar Police Station.

According to GMC sources, the Town and Country Planning department is struggling to design the area to create traffic islands for pedestrians due to the footbridge’s location. The footbridge is being constructed near the railway station entry, which may cause difficulties for passengers with luggage.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) sources confirmed that no discussions were held with state authorities regarding the footbridge at Paltan Bazar. The Town and Country Planning department emphasized that Paltan Bazar requires proper design due to the heavy rush of pedestrians.

Critics argue that the footbridge is unplanned, reducing the width of the road and making it challenging to plan traffic islands and redesign the area. However, Public Works Department (PWD) sources defend the footbridge, stating it was decided after requests from traffic police to address traffic jams caused by pedestrians crossing the road.

Also Read: Guwahati City to Get New Foot Bridge, But Old Ones Remain Neglected (sentinelassam.com)