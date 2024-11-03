Assam: GMC Undertakes Post-Diwali Cleanup Across Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a comprehensive cleaning operation across the city, following the recent Diwali celebrations. As part of this initiative, GMC teams have cleared the immersed Kali idols from Lachit Ghat to Boragaon dumping ground, ensuring a thorough cleanup of the area.

A dedicated team is working tirelessly to clear the entire space, demonstrating GMC’s commitment to maintaining the city’s cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. This effort aims to restore the city’s natural beauty and prevent environmental degradation.

In addition to clearing the idols, GMC’s cleaning operations have also focused on removing banana tree trunks, used extensively during Diwali, from various locations across Guwahati. These areas include BSNL Point in Panbazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri, Reserve Bank, and other locations.

The GMC has appealed to citizens to take responsibility for proper garbage disposal, emphasizing the importance of avoiding roadside dumping of banana tree trunks, leaves, firecracker waste, and other trash. By working together, GMC aims to maintain Guwahati’s cleanliness and beauty. By supporting GMC’s initiatives, citizens can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable environment for everyone.

