Guwahati: GMC Launched Citywide Geographic Information System (GIS) Survey

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A citywide Geographic Information System (GIS) survey has been launched by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to improve civic services. To ensure the survey’s success, the general public is encouraged to cooperate in its completion.

A civic official said, “The purpose of the survey is to assign distinct smart addresses to all Guwahati properties, including homes, businesses, offices, and other establishments. It is anticipated that this survey will increase the effectiveness of the city’s civic services.”

According to a GMC official, survey teams will go door-to-door to gather comprehensive property data. To enable more efficient service delivery, smart house number plates will be installed on each property after the survey is finished. The GIS survey will include accurately mapping properties in Guwahati, providing unique smart addresses for better service management, enhancing emergency response capabilities, and improving essential services such as garbage collection, water billing, etc.

