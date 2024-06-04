Assam: GMCH doctor files case of physical and mental harassment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A complaint was filed against Dr Mridu Paban Nath by his wife Dr Malavika Barman alleging physical and mental harassment. Dr Malavika Barman complained that even after marrying in 2008 and having a 14-year-old daughter, her husband subjected her to abuse of both physical and mental nature, demanding dowry and money. She alleged that he also took possession of two flats bought by her. She filed for divorce on April 25, 2019 (F.C. Civil Case No. 365/2019), and is seeking maintenance for their daughter. Additionally, she lodged a complaint under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (Misc. D.V. Case No. 55/2018).

