FIR registered on allegations of mental harassment against Nalbari DC Varnali Deka

Nalbari: Just before the successful completion of Lok Sabha Election 2024, Arpana Sarmah, Tihu revenue circle Officer submitted an FIR on Tuesday night against Nalbari DC Varnali Deka accusing her of mental harassment in service. It is reported that Arpana Sarmah had been repeatedly humiliated and mentally harassed by the accused since January 24 this year. On Tuesday Arpana Sarmah was deployed to collect materials of the election without any briefing beforehand. When she failed to collect the EVM and other documents for lack of workers, Nalbari DC Varnali Deka again humiliated her and pressed her. For her safety shot the entire scene on her mobile which was not tolerated by the DC and both of them were found arguing. Consequently, Nalbari DC was on her best to snatch the mobile phone of the petitioner. The petitioner mentioned that she was showcaused before some days for her unavailability in a WhatsApp group. Arpana Sarmah also stated in her police report that she needed assistance from the police to ensure the protection of herself, her family, and her daughter.

