Assam: GMCH doctors attacked by attendants of patient in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tension gripped Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after three doctors were allegedly assaulted by attendants of a patient on Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Surgery Department on the second floor of the Old Building, leaving Dr. Dibyendu Chakravarty, Dr. Mahbub Hussain Akon, and Dr. Akash Singh injured. The victims are currently receiving medical attention.

Five individuals have been detained in connection with the assault, and an FIR has been filed at Bhangagarh Police Station, demanding immediate action against the assailants. This incident comes amid nationwide protests by the medical fraternity, sparked by the recent attack on a 31-year-old medical trainee in Kolkata. The GMCH incident has further intensified unrest among medical staff, who were demanding enhanced security measures and swift action against the perpetrators. The authorities have assured prompt action, and an investigation is underway. This incident highlights the growing concern for the safety and security of medical professionals in the nation.

