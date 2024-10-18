Assam: Gold Smugglers Nabbed by Police in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Despite ongoing efforts to curb gold smuggling, the illicit trade continues to thrive in the state. It was recently discovered that some jewellery and gold businessmen purchase these illegally obtained gold pieces. This incident came into light when on Wednesday Dhemaji Police, with the help of Basistha Police, apprehended Bikash Gupta, owner of a jewellery shop. He was arrested in connection with a case registered in Dhemaji police station regarding gold smuggling. Through Gupta’s confessional statement, two more smugglers from Dispur area were also caught. The other two accused are Rahul Ghosh and Manish Chowdhury.

