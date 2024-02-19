Crackdown at Guwahati Railway Station: Gold smugglers and drugging criminals held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In an operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Guwahati, several criminals involved in various illicit activities, including gold smuggling and drugging passengers, were successfully apprehended on Saturday.

At Guwahati station, the Railway Protection Force team achieved a significant breakthrough with the recovery and arrest of two individuals carrying a substantial amount of gold, totaling 672 grams. The arrested culprits were identified as Toufik Sheikh (19) and Sudip Singh (19), both hailing from West Bengal. Both suspects were promptly handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of Government Railway Police (GRP) Guwahati, who registered a case (vide no. 50/24) under sections 120(B)/379/411/410/413/420 of the Indian Penal Code.

In another instance, a drugging criminal was apprehended with a stash of Ativan tablets and other articles. This individual, identified as Diljhar Houque (41) hailing from Bilashipara, had reportedly drugged a passenger on the Silchar-Guwahati train. He has been handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of GRP Guwahati for further legal action.

The collaborative efforts of the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police during joint checking operations yielded significant results in the third instance. Four unclaimed bags were discovered under seats 35 and 38 of the S-4 in the Dn Kamrup Express. Upon inspection, 45 bottles of liquor were found, leading to their seizure by the Government Railway Police. The arrested individuals will face legal consequences as the law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to maintain a secure travel environment.

Also read: Cases of smugglers duping smugglers with fake gold becoming rampant in Assam