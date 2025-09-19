Assam: Goria Parishad Submits Memo to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro District Committee of Sadau Asom Goria Jatiya Parishad (SAGJP) has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Deputy Commissioner, highlighting a series of demands and grievances of the Goria community.

The memorandum appreciated the government’s initiatives for indigenous Muslims of Assam since 2021, including the historic Alap Alosona dialogue and the formation of seven sub-committees. However, the Parishad alleged that recommendations made by these committees have not been implemented to date. The Parishad also protested against the Cultural Identity Committee’s report, which allegedly distorted the history of the Goria people by terming them “prisoners of war”. Calling it an insult, the body demanded a review of the report and correction of the Goria origin narrative.

