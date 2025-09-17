Guwahati: Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Syed Stage Protest in City

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Goria-Moriya-Deshi-Syed-Jolha (tea tribe) Janagusthia Aikya Mancha, Assam on Monday staged a sit-in protest at the Dharna site in Chachal, Guwahati, demanding urgent solutions to long-pending issues faced by their communities. The protesters raised a series of anti-government slogans, charging the atmosphere with their demands for recognition, rights, and equal treatment. After the protest, the Mancha submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the police.

The memorandum highlighted several key demands, including the immediate initiation of a special socio-economic survey of the Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha communities; equal application of eviction policies as followed for other indigenous groups in Assam; granting of OBC status to the Goria, Deshi, and Syed communities; formation of Development Councils for the Deshi and Syed communities without delay and making the Jolha Development Council functional immediately; land allotment to landless people belonging to these indigenous groups; exemption of Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha communities from cases pending in Foreigners’ Tribunals and release from the stigma of being marked as ‘D-voters’.

The Mancha asserted that unless these demands are addressed promptly, the affected communities will intensify their movement in the coming days.

